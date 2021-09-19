Djibouti president, 73, returns home after hospitalisation rumours

Djibouti Presidnet Ismaïl Omar Guelleh

In this file photo taken on November 10, 2018, Djibouti Presidnet Ismaïl Omar Guelleh poses as he arrives at the Musee d'Orsay in Paris, France.

Photo credit: Eric Feferberg | AFP

By  AFP

  • Sunday's statement said Geulleh had returned from a "private visit to France", Djibouti's former colonial power.

Djibouti President Ismael Omar Guelleh has returned home to the Horn of Africa country, his office said Sunday, after rumours that the 73-year-old had been hospitalised in Paris.

