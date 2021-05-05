Lusophone diplomats in bid to popularise Portuguese language in Africa

Envoys

Brazilian Ambassador to Kenya Fernando Coimbra (right), Mozambican Charge d’Affaires in Kenya Martin Kumanga (left), Ms  Luisa Fragoso the Portuguese Ambassador to Kenya and Angola’s Samuel Abilio Sianga pose with other diplomats after a meeting in Nairobi. The envoys are seeking to popularise the Portuguese language in Africa.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

In 1498, Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama arrived in Mombasa, becoming the first European sailor to touch base with Africa’s East Coast.

Related

More from News

  1. South Sudan offers bounty on gangs attacking Kenyan, Ugandan drivers

  2. JSC picks William Ouko as Supreme Court judge

  3. Diplomats seek to promote Portuguese language in Africa

  4. Uhuru, Raila final appeal to MPs on BBI Bill

  5. Nigerian presidency raises alarm over plot to overthrow Buhari

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.