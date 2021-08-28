Denmark to close its embassy in Tanzania

Denmark's Foreign Affairs Minister Jeppe Kofod in Copenhagen on August 13, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  The East African

NMG

What you need to know:

  • In the statement seen, Denmark said the reorganisation will contribute to the implementation of the country’s new strategy for development cooperation.

Denmark will close its embassies in Tanzania as it restructures its foreign service in order to deliver on the government’s priorities, it announced Friday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.