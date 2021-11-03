Death toll from Nigeria building collapse rises to 22

21-story building that collapsed on in Ikoyi, Lagos nigeria

This aerial view taken on November 2, 2021 shows rubble of the 21-story building that collapsed on in Ikoyi, Lagos, on November 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Benson Ibeabuchi | AFP
logo

By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Lagos, 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.