Death toll from Equatorial Guinea military camp blasts rises to 98

Equatorial Guinea

A video grab obtained by AFPTV from TVGE on March 7, 2021 showing an injured man being assisted by soldiers in Bata, Equatorial Guinea.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

The death toll from accidental explosions that rocked a military camp in Equatorial Guinea and the surrounding area rose sharply Monday to 98 with hundreds wounded, the vice president said, as the scale of the disaster became clearer.

