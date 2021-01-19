Death toll from West Darfur’s tribal violence rises to 129

Khartoum

The bloody tribal violence, which broke out in El Geneina, the capital city of Sudan's West Darfur State, has killed at least 129 people and injured another 198, the Doctors' Committee of the West Darfur State said on Monday.

The doctors' union also said the victims include "children and new-born infants".

On Sunday, Sudan's Security and Defence Council decided to send security reinforcements to West Darfur to protect the citizens and vital utilities, following a curfew imposed on Saturday in the wake of the violence.

The council also decided to form a higher committee to investigate El Geneina events, determine the root-causes of the problem and hold the perpetrators accountable.

Local media reported that the clashes were started by a fight on Friday between two people in a displaced camp in El Geneina.

One of the two men in the fight, who was a member of a local Arab tribe, was stabbed to death.

On Saturday, the tribe attacked people in the camp and in other areas in revenge.