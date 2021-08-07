Deadly fighting erupts between rival factions of Riek Machar party

Riek Machar

This file photo taken on January 26, 2016 shows South Sudan politician Riek Machar during a press conference in Kampala, Uganda.

Photo credit: Isaac Kasamani | AFP

By  AFP  &  Aggrey Mutambo

Deadly fighting erupted Saturday between rival factions of South Sudanese Vice President Riek Machar's SPLA-IO after his foes in the party said they had ousted him as leader, the latest twist in the nation's troubled decade of independence.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.