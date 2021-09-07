Dar police rearrest three suspects who escaped from cell

Police in Dar es Salaam have rearrested two of the 16 suspects who dramatically escaped from detention at Mbagala’s Maturubai Police Station.

The suspects escaped on Saturday after they overpowered a police officer who was guarding them.

Dar officials said there were a total of 81 suspects at the police station when the incident occurred.

He said the 16 suspects were mostly arrested during police patrols for minor offences including being found in possession of marijuana.