Cyclone Jobo weakens as it approaches Tanzania’s coastline

Dar es Salaam,

Tropical Cyclone Jobo has weakened and is now travelling at a speed of 18kph on the Indian Ocean, the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) has said.

The storm will continue to weaken as it moves towards Tanzania. It does appear it will move onshore and is not a major concern at this time.

However, rain is likely and gusty winds remain a possibility as the weak tropical cyclone moves onshore into next week.

A statement issued by the agency on April 24 said that at the moment the cyclone is at East of Mafia Island, a distance of 200 kilometers from the coastline.

The agency will continue monitoring its advancement.

On April 23, the agency said that Cyclone Jobo was moving at a speed of 90 kilometers per hour but that it would weaken as it approached Tanzania.

The weaker Jobo is expected to cause periods of heavy rainfall in a few areas, especially the Coastal Zone, as it moves to land on April 24 and April 25, with strong waves.

Areas expected to experience a direct impact include Mtwara, Lindi, Pwani including Mafia Island, Dar es Salaam and Unguja.

The agency advised the public to continue monitoring forecast reports from the TMA and seek expert guidance on minimising potential impacts.

The Government of Zanzibar has suspended travel on the Indian ocean due to the impending landfall of Tropical Cyclone Jobo. Photo credit: Courtesy

Zanzibar's marine travel

Meanwhile, the Government of Zanzibar has suspended travel on the Indian ocean due to the impending landfall of Cyclone Jobo.

In a statement released by the Minister of State in the Vice President’s office on April 24, the government put on hold all travel as a precaution.

The cyclone is set to hit Tanzania’s East Coast regions such as Dar es Salaam, Tanga, Pwani, Mtwara and Zanzibar.

The suspension of travel on the Indian Ocean will remain until an official statement is released by the authorities.