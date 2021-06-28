Curfew declared after 2 bomb blasts in northeastern DRC

Kinshasa,

A curfew has been declared late Sunday in Beni city in the northeastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) after two bomb blasts hit the city on Sunday, causing at least one death and several injuries.

Narcissus Muteba Kashale, the city's police chief, declared a general curfew after the explosion of the second bomb blast on Saturday night in the city.

The curfew will allow security forces to continue to conduct investigations and secure the city of Beni and its surrounding areas.

On Sunday morning, a bomb exploded in a local church, injuring at least two people and causing considerable damage. The authorities have not identified the perpetrators.

A suicide bomber blew himself up later on Sunday on the outskirts of Beni, killing himself and injuring at least two other people, according to police sources deployed in the area after the incident. The carrier of the bomb has not yet been identified. Police have secured the site for further investigation.

Last month, at least two Muslim imams were shot dead in two mosques in the middle of worship in Beni by unknown people.