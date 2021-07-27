Suluhu to get Covid jab Wednesday as she launches vaccination drive

  • Tanzania received 1,058,400 doses of the Johnson&Johnson manufactured vaccine from the US on Saturday.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to launch Covid-19 vaccination Wednesday at the State House in Dar es Salaam as the country gears to vaccinate its priority population with the one million doses of the Janssen vaccine.

