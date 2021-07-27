Suluhu to get Covid jab Wednesday as she launches vaccination drive

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to launch Covid-19 vaccination Wednesday at the State House in Dar es Salaam as the country gears to vaccinate its priority population with the one million doses of the Janssen vaccine.

Tanzania received 1,058,400 doses of the Johnson&Johnson manufactured vaccine from the US on Saturday through the Covax initiative, Health minister Dorothy Gwajima said.

On Monday, Dr Gwajima said in a statement that President Samia will be the first to be vaccinated in mainland Tanzania after the launch of the vaccination campaign.

“The Ministry calls on all other leaders to follow this example and show the way for all citizens to access this Covid-19 vaccine voluntarily and free of charge,” she said.

The Health Ministry will communicate on procedures for the distribution of the vaccine and provide immunisation procedures in health facilities, Dr Gwajima said.

Tanzanian archipelago of Zanzibar already had some Chinese-manufactured Sinovac vaccines and began vaccinating residents early July. Vaccination in the mainland is set to start Wednesday.

“Vaccination is one of the most important and reliable interventions in the world in the fight against infectious diseases, including Covid -19. So, Tanzanians should take advantage of this important opportunity,” she added.

The government expects to receive more vaccines soon from other countries so it can vaccinate more Tanzanians.