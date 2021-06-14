Tshisekedi says situation ‘very serious’ as Covid deaths rise in DRC

DRC Covid-19

Health workers perform a Covid-19 test at a private residence in Goma, DRC. President Félix Tshisekedi on June 13, 2021 said there has been an exponential upsurge of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Photo credit: Alexis Huguet | AFP
Patrick Ilunga

By  Patrick Ilunga

Correspondent in Kinshasa

Nation Media Group

Kinshasa

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. How I built my own car

  2. Former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo dies

  3. Kenya says Mogadishu embassy to reopen ‘soon’

  4. Kenyan Nobel laureate, Prof Richard Odingo, dies

  5. PRIME Ex-Air Force men seek to be included in Yatani budget

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.