Covid-19: Zimbabwe aims to attain herd immunity by year-end

Harare,

Zimbabwe's Vice President Constantino Chiwenga says the country aims to achieve 60 per cent herd immunity from Covid-19 with the vaccination of 10 million people by the end of 2021.

So far, more than 300,000 people have received their first doses of mainly the Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, with more becoming amenable to the vaccination program.

Chiwenga, who also doubles as Minister of Health and Child Care, said he was happy with the progress made so far in the vaccination program, the Herald newspaper reported Friday.

He was speaking on Thursday at the Midlands provincial Covid-19 vaccination rollout launch at Kwekwe General Hospital where President Emmerson Mnangagwa received his second dose of the Sinovac vaccine.

"I am happy with our vaccination programs throughout the country which have seen 300,000 people having received their first doses so far.

"Our target is to reach what we call herd immunity by year-end as we seek to get back to normal life after the devastating effects of the Covid-19," he said.

"Listening President"

Chiwenga said the increase in the number of people getting their jabs came after Mnangagwa got his first shot last month in Victoria Falls.

"We are very blessed as a nation that we have a listening President who leads from the front.

"The President publicly had his first dose in Victoria Falls and today (Thursday) he is getting another shot.

"I have also received my first and second jabs and this is clear testimony how the government is taking this program seriously as we seek to reach herd immunity," he said.

Chiwenga said the government was in the process of procuring more vaccines as the country moved towards public health security.

"We are grateful to the vaccine donations we received from China, Russia and India, but we are procuring more vaccines.

"The aim is to reach herd immunity before the end of this year. This is crucial towards public health security.

"We want to open our economy, so vaccines are the panacea to this," he said.

Chiwenga warned against complacency in observing Covid-19 World Health Organization guidelines saying this could trigger another infection wave.