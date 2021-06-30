Covid-19: Rwanda closes schools, imposes partial lockdown

Students Rwanda Covid

Students get their temperature checked before class at Lycee Notre dame de Citeaux school in Kigali, Rwanda, on November 2, 2020.

Photo credit: Simon Wohlfahrt | AFP

By  Ange Iliza

What you need to know:

  • Rwanda has been experiencing a severe surge in Covid-19 infections since early May. 

  • The Ministry of Health said that more young people are getting infected and dying from the virus, and more patients are symptomatic.

Rwanda has imposed a partial lockdown to curb the surging cases of Covid-19.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19 cases in Kenya rise by 558

  2. Zuma isn’t a man with a cause. Just a wily politician trying to evade the law

  3. PRIME I don’t need Joho’s endorsement- Shahbal

  4. PRIME ICC prosecutor recuses himself from Kenya case

  5. Sudan protesters demand govt resign over IMF-backed reforms

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.