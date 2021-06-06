Covid-19 lockdown looms in Uganda as Museveni set to address nation

Truck drivers wait in line in order to be tested for Covid-19 (the novel coronavirus) at Uganda's border post immigration in Malaba, a city bordering Kenya, on April 29, 2020.

Photo credit: Brian Ongoro | AFP
By  Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • President Yoweri Museveni said Friday that Uganda was experiencing a new wave ‘‘with a wider spectrum of dangerous new variants’’.

Ugandans will be glued to their televisions sets on Sunday night when President Yoweri Museveni will address the nation on a surge in Covid-19 cases.

