Ugandan parliament records 200 Covid cases in 3 weeks

Ugandan parliament

The entrance to the Ugandan parliament. More than 200 workers in the Ugandan parliament, who include MPs, have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last three weeks.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
monitor

By  Daily Monitor

More than 200 workers in the Ugandan parliament, including MPs, have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last three weeks.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Kenya records 741 new cases, 24 deaths

  2. Tanzania kept Covid-19 data all long - Minister

  3. Court upholds Sonko ouster, Kananu nomination

  4. Why court allowed Senator Malala to join Matungu poll petition

  5. The seven judges who will decide fate of BBI appeal

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.