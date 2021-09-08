Covid-19: Ethiopia confirms first Delta variant cases

Addis Ababa

A section of Bole Road, one of the main streets in Addis Ababa.

Photo credit: File

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Ethiopia on Tuesday officially confirmed the first cases of the highly infectious Covid-19 Delta variant.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.