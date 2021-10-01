Angola makes Covid-19 vaccines mandatory

The Angolan government on Thursday decreed that all citizens aged 18 years and above including pregnant women must be inoculated against Covid-19 before October 14.

After this deadline, access to public services, restaurants, meetings, activities in closed spaces, teaching establishments, shows, cinemas, games rooms, as well as to sports activities will be subjected to submission of a Covid-19 vaccination certificate or a negative test according to the Minister of State and head of the Presidency.

Mr Adão de Almeida, who told journalists in a press conference, also announced some measures to prevent the pandemic spread.

The measures with effect between October 1-31 include the closure of the beaches in the country and the access ban on bathing areas and public swimming pools.

A fortnight ago, beaches and swimming pools were reopened in Angola after two years.

On Thursday Angola recorded 664 Covid-19 new cases, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.