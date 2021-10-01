Angola makes Covid-19 vaccines mandatory

Injection

Vaccination rates are as high as 70 percent in some wealthy countries. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Arnaldo Vieira

What you need to know:

  • The measures with effect between October 1-31 include the closure of the beaches in the country and the access ban on bathing areas and public swimming pools.
  • A fortnight ago, beaches and swimming pools were reopened in Angola after two years.

The Angolan government on Thursday decreed that all citizens aged 18 years and above including pregnant women must be inoculated against Covid-19 before October 14.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.