Court orders exhumation of Robert Mugabe remains for reburial

  • Following Mugabe’s  death in Singapore in 2019, a standoff ensued between the government and his family over his final resting place, stretching for nearly three weeks.

A Zimbabwean court on Friday confirmed a traditional chief’s ruling that former President Robert Mugabe’s remains must be exhumed for reburial at a national shrine.

