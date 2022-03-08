Cost, taboo make menstruation a nightmare for Cameroonian refugees

Cameroonian Refugee

Cameroonian refugee Geraldine Mbia Enu, 33, makes reusable sanitary pads.

Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon | AFP

By  AFP

On the day Geraldine Mbia Enu fled her home with her three children to escape the conflict in southwestern Cameroon, her period began.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.