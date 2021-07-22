Constitutional question brings out Magufuli in President Samia Suluhu

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu who is facing accusations of overseeing a renewed crackdown on opposition groups, just months after she took over power from the late John Pombe Magufuli.

Photo credit: File | PSCU

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu is facing accusations of overseeing a renewed crackdown on opposition groups, just months after she took over power and began reversing her predecessor’s ‘bulldozing’ style.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.