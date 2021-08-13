Congolese warned not to use toxic 'volcano salt'

Mount Nyiragongo volcano goma

Children line up for water given to residents displaced by the volcanic eruption of Mount Nyiragongo distributed by the government in Sake on May 29, 2021. 

Photo credit: Guerchom Ndebo | AFP

By  AFP

Nearly three months since the eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano in the east of the DR Congo, authorities warned local people on Thursday that a salt-like substance in the lava flows is unfit for human consumption.

