Congo's incumbent poised for re-election after rival dies of Covid

Denis Sassou Nguesso

Incumbent Congo president Denis Sassou Nguesso casts his ballot at a polling station in Brazzaville, March 21, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Veteran Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso appeared on course for a fourth term on Monday after elections overshadowed by the sudden death of his main rival, Guy-Brice Parfait Kolelas, who passed away from coronavirus on polling day.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19 cases soar as 26 more succumb

  2. PRIME Shikuku's son barred from evicting stepmother

  3. PRIME Mwakenya leader who was defiant until death

  4. Blow to trade as Egypt shuts Suez Canal

  5. PRIME Ruto moves to consolidate his stronghold

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.