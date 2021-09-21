Conflict-torn Ethiopia announces partial second round vote 

Ethiopian elections

A woman casts her ballot at a polling station in the city of Bahir Dar, Ethiopia, on June 21, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Conflict-torn Ethiopia said Monday it would not hold polling in at least 26 constituencies during the next round of landmark national polls due to security issues.

