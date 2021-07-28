Conflict 'behind us', Cote d'Ivoire's Ouattara says after greeting rival

Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara (centre) poses with former President Laurent Gbagbo (left) at the presidential palace in Abidjan, on July 27, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Cote d'Ivoire President Alassane Ouattara offered a hearty welcome to his predecessor Laurent Gbagbo on Tuesday as the rivals met for the first time since the West African country's deadly 2010-11 conflict, saying the turmoil was "behind us".

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.