Civilians bear brunt of Cameroon conflict, Amnesty warns

Cameroonian soldiers

A file photo taken on November 12, 2014 shows Cameroonian soldiers patrolling in Amchide, northern Cameroon, a kilometre from Nigeria.

Photo credit: Reinnier Kaze | AFP

By  AFP

Civilians have borne the brunt of three years of fighting between Cameroonian soldiers and separatists in the anglophone west of the central African country, Amnesty International said Wednesday. 

