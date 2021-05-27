Chinese national killed in South Sudan attack

Crime scene

Numerous attacks on civilians and commercial vehicles have taken place in recent months on the Juba-Yei road, as well as the Juba-Nimule road leading to Uganda.

Photo credit: File

By  AFP

A Chinese national and South Sudanese soldier were killed on Wednesday along a major road linking the capital Juba to the town of Rumbek, a regional government official said.

