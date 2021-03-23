China's Xi Jinping eulogises Tanzanian President John Magufuli

Beijing,

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a message of condolences to new Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan over the passing of the country's President John Magufuli.

In his message, on behalf of the Chinese government and people as well as in his own name, Xi expressed deep condolences, and extended sincere sympathies to the Tanzanian government and people as well as President Magufuli's relatives.

Calling him an outstanding leader of Tanzania, Xi said that President Magufuli had made positive contributions to promoting friendly cooperation between China and Tanzania and between China and Africa during his lifetime.

Magufuli's death is a huge loss to the Tanzanian people, and the Chinese people have also lost a good friend, Xi said.