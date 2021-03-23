China's Xi Jinping eulogises Tanzanian President John Magufuli

Chinese Chinese President Xi Jinping

This video grab taken on January 25, 2021, from the website of the World Economic Forum, shows China's President Xi Jinping speaking from Pekin as he opens an all-virtual World Economic Forum, which usually takes place in Davos, Switzerland. 

Photo credit: World Economic Forum | AFP

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

Beijing,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19 cases soar as 26 more succumb

  2. PRIME Shikuku's son barred from evicting stepmother

  3. PRIME Mwakenya leader who was defiant until death

  4. Blow to trade as Egypt shuts Suez Canal

  5. PRIME Ruto moves to consolidate his stronghold

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.