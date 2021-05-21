China defends controversial Sierra Leone fishing project

Sierra Leone fishermen

Fishermen carry fish nets to Goderich Market in Freetown, Sierra Leone, on April 10, 2019.

Photo credit: Saidu Bah | AFP
logo (10)

By  Kemo Cham

Sierra Leone Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Sierra Leone government has earmarked over $1.3million to pay off landowning families which face forceful relocation to make way for the project.

The Chinese government has defended a controversial fishing harbour project in Sierra Leone, accusing critics of engaging in a smear campaign.

