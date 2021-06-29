Breaking news: Court jails Zuma for contempt

Child soldiers carried out Burkina Faso massacre, says US envoy

Bukina Faso

Burkinabe soldiers patrol near the Presidental Security Regiment (RSP) military barracks in Ouagadougou on September 29, 2015. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Most of the jihadists who carried out a massacre in Burkina Faso earlier this month were children, the US ambassador to the United Nations said Monday, calling for action against the use of child soldiers in warfare.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.