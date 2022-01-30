Nigeria’s Chibok groan over abduction of more girls by Boko Haram

Abuja

At least 110 of the 276 Nigerian schoolgirls abducted in April 2014 by the Boko Haram militant group are still missing, with a distressed Chibok community groaning over the recent abduction of another 20 girls.

The Chibok Area Development Association (Kada), which has been championing the rescue of the schoolgirls, said on January 29, 2022 that last week’s abduction of 20 girls from the community was a sad reminder of the April 2014 incident.

The Government Girls Science Secondary School in Chibok in Borno state was attacked by Boko Haram militants on April 14, 2014 who abducted 276 girls scheduled to write their exit senior school certificate examination.

About 166 of the students have been rescued and rehabilitated while the remaining are believed to have been married off to Boko Haram fighters and could not be traced.

“Chibok has been for all intents and purposes abandoned to its own devices by all layers of government in Nigeria, said Mr Dauda lliya, the president of Kada. He was speaking on January 29 at a press briefing.

State of damage

“Right from late 2012 up to this time, the statistics of the state of damage and destruction of lives and property inflicted on the community presents a worrisome and pathetic picture,” he added.

Mr Iliya said over 72 people have been killed and over 407 others abducted, houses, business premises and churches burnt while over 20 vehicles have been stolen. He added that grain stores have been burnt or destroyed.

“From late 2018 to date, the frequency of attacks and level of destruction have escalated and are simply alarming. Just this year (2022) alone, Kautikari (second largest town in Chibok area) was attacked on January 14 with five girls [being] abducted, three persons killed, many houses and churches burnt.

“In sustaining their carnage, Piyemi, another big town in Chibok area, was attacked on January 20 with 20 girls [being] abducted and one person, the vigilante leader, beheaded,” he said.

“We expect our remaining 110 daughters abducted in 2014 and numerous others subsequently abducted at different times to be brought back to us.”

Set up IDP camps

He appealed to the Federal Government of Nigeria to immediately set up camps in Chibok town for internally displaced persons and set up a skills acquisition centre in Chibok so as to save locals from imminent hunger and starvation.

“We request the federal government to order the deployment of more military personnel and better arms to Chibok to halt the continuous attacks on the community,” Mr Iliya said.

He said that Chibok town had been practically razed and virtually all the recently harvested crop completely burnt down or looted by insurgents.

Chibok is predominantly an agrarian community and a whole year’s harvests have been lost to these sustained and targeted attacks, posing serious food security concerns.

As the community groans, President Muhammadu Buhari has again directed the armed forces and other security services to deal decisively with any person or group undermining efforts aimed at achieving sustainable peace, security and stability in Nigeria.

President Buhari gave the directive at the palace of Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.