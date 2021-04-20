Chad President Idriss Deby's State funeral set for Friday: presidency

Chad's President Idriss Deby

In this file photo taken on January 13, 2020, Chad's President Idriss Deby arrives to attend a summit on the situation in the Sahel region in the southern French city of Pau. 

Photo credit: Regis Duvignau | Pool | AFP
Patrick Ilunga

By  Patrick Ilunga

Correspondent in Kinshasa

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Following Deby's death, the army suspended the government, the Constitution and Parliament.

Chad President Idriss Déby Itno State funeral will take place on Friday, military officials announced on Tuesday, hours after news broke of his death on the battlefield.

In the headlines

