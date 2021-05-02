Chad junta names transition government

Mahamat Idriss Deby

Handout photo from the Chad Presidential Palace taken on April 27, 2021 shows General Mahamat Idriss Deby, Chad's Transitional Military Council (TMC) leader.

Photo credit: Brahim Adji | AFP

By  AFP

The military junta that took power in Chad last month after the death of veteran leader Idriss Deby Itno named a transition government on Sunday, the army spokesman said.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. South Sudan offers bounty on gangs attacking Kenyan, Ugandan drivers

  2. JSC picks William Ouko as Supreme Court judge

  3. Diplomats seek to promote Portuguese language in Africa

  4. Uhuru, Raila final appeal to MPs on BBI Bill

  5. Nigerian presidency raises alarm over plot to overthrow Buhari

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.