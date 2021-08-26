Chad's ex-dictator Hissene Habre buried in Senegal

Hissene Habre funeral

Relatives together with Chadian and Senegalese mourners look on as an Imam says a prayer over the coffin of late former Chadian President Hissene Habre during a funeral ceremony in Dakar on August 26, 2021.

Photo credit: John Wessels | AFP

By  AFP

Dakar

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.