Chad, C. Africa at loggerheads after troops killed at border

Chad

A Chadian soldier escorting aid workers. Chad and the Central African Republic were at loggerheads on Monday after the Chadian government accused its southern neighbour of killing six of its soldiers at a border post.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  AFP

N'Djamena

