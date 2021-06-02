Chad and CAR agree to joint investigation of border attack

Chad soldiers

An attack that killed six Chadian soldiers at a border post with the Central African Republic on May 31, 2021 will be jointly investigated by the two countries, after a high-level meeting appeared to ease tensions.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

N'Djamena

