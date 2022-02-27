Central African Republic releases 4 French soldiers after UN outcry

French soldiers

People walk past French soldiers stationed near the Northern Bus station, in the center of the Central African Republic capital Bangui, on October 8, 2014.

Photo credit: Pacome Pabamdji | AFP

By  AFP

The Central African Republic on Thursday released four French soldiers in the United Nations' peacekeeping force in the CAR, whose arrest sparked condemnation from the UN, the mission said.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.