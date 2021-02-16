C. Africa football boss and 'Rambo' on trial for war crimes

Rambo CAR

Members of the armed forces arrest Central African MP Alfred Yekatom, nicknamed Rambo, in 2018. Yekaton is facing war crimes charges at The Hague.

Photo credit: File | Gael Grilhot | AFP

By  AFP

The Hague

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Gunmen release video of abducted Nigerian boys

  2. Buhari orders operation to rescue abducted schoolboys

  3. ‘Nation’ paywall: Readers have their say

  4. South Africa launches coronavirus vaccine campaign

  5. Kenya records 144 more Covid-19 cases

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.