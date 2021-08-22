Cape Verde President Jorge Carlos Fonseca diagnosed with chronic gastritis

Jorge Carlos Fonseca.

Cape Verde President Jorge Carlos Fonseca.

Photo credit: Arnaldo Vieira | Nation Media Group

By  Arnaldo Vieira

Cape Verde President Jorge Carlos Fonseca was on Saturday hospitalised after being diagnosed with chronic gastritis, the country’s presidency has confirmed.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.