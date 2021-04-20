Cape Town blaze almost contained: parks agency

Table Mountain fire

This picture taken in Cape Town on April 18, 2021 shows an old tree burning on the inside as a forest fire burns out of control on the foothills of Table Mountain, above the University of Cape Town. 

Photo credit: Rodger Bosch | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The fire first broke out in the foothills of Table Mountain, a favourite with tourists, and spread to the University of Cape Town (UCT), destroying buildings and forcing students to flee.

A sweeping fire on South Africa's iconic Table Mountain that choked Cape Town with smoke and destroyed several historic sites including a university library was almost fully contained on Tuesday, officials said.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Idriss Deby's State funeral set for Friday

  2. Guns exposé: DCI summons a 'threat to media freedom'

  3. Kenya reports 629 new Covid-19 infections

  4. Uhuru in DR Congo for first ever State visit

  5. George Floyd trial: Biden says evidence overwhelming

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.