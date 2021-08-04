Breaking News: Uganda's Chemutai stuns Kenyans to win steeplechase gold in Tokyo

Bus and truck crash kills 41  in Mali

Transport Minister Dembele Madina Sissoko said the dead included a baby.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  AFP

A bus collided with a lorry killing 41 people and injuring 33 more during heavy rains on Tuesday in central Mali, the government said.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.