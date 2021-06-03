Uganda assassination attempt: Gen Wamala's daughter to be buried in wedding gown

Brenda Nantongo Wamala

Brenda Nantongo Wamala (right) takes a selfie with Gen wamala, her father. She was killed in the shooting. 

Photo credit: Courtesy | Next Media
monitor

By  Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The mother says they decided to bury their daughter in a gown because she looked forward to a wedding. 

Brenda Nantongo, the slain daughter of Uganda's outgoing Transport and Works minister Gen Katumba Wamala, will be buried on Thursday in Kikandwa village, Mukono District in the central region of the country, while dressed in a wedding gown.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Muthama evades arrest as police disrupt UDA meeting

  2. UK royals banned hiring of 'coloured' office staff: report

  3. Qatar releases Kenyan activist Bidali from detention

  4. Uganda assassination attempt: Wamala's daughter to be buried in wedding gown

  5. Police arrest mastermind of Uganda naked prison break

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.