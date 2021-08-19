Boy, 16, launches foundation to empower Somali children

Mustafa Hassan Awad

16-year-old Mustafa Hassan Awad gives a speech during the launch of Abeer Foundation on August 15, 2021 in Mogadishu.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Nation Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Abeer Foundation was launched in Mogadishu to mark the fourth anniversary of the attack.
  • The deadly attack left the family in mourning and with two siblings fighting for their lives.

Four years after surviving a near-death experience following an attack by gunmen in Mogadishu which left him disabled and on a wheelchair, 16-year-old Mustafa Hassan Awad has launched a foundation dedicated to enhancing the lives of Somali children with disabilities.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.