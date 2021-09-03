Botswana health assistant minister suspended for gathering under Covid-19

Botswana president Eric Mokgweetsi Masisi. His office announced that the health assistant minister had been suspended from his ministerial duties on Wednesday.

Photo credit: Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

Botswana's assistant Minister of Health and Wellness, Sethomo Lelatisitswe, was suspended from his ministerial duties after violating Covid-19 protocols.

