Body of Italian ambassador killed in DR Congo returns home

Luca Attanasio

Police officers carry the coffin of slain Italian Ambassador Luca Attanasio on February 23, 2021 at Rome's Ciampino airport.

Photo credit: Italian Foreign Ministry | Handout

By  AFP

The body of the Italian ambassador killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo arrived in Rome late Tuesday, as Rwandan Hutu rebels denied accusations they were behind the attack and instead blamed the armies of the DRC and Rwanda.

