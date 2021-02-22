Bobi Wine withdraws election petition against President Museveni 

Bobi Wine and Museveni

The posters of two most popular candidates for Uganda's Presidential election, incumbent President Yoweri Museveni (R) and Robert Kyagulanyi (L), aka Bobi Wine, the pop star-turned-opposition leader in Kampala, Uganda, on January 4, 2021.


Photo credit: Sumy Sadurni | AFP
What you need to know:

  • The move comes a day after President Museveni, the electoral commission and the Attorney-General filed their 185 affidavits in response to the 53 grounds that the National Unity Platform (NUP) legal team had raised to prove that the election was rigged, and wasn't free and fair.

Ugandan politician Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has instructed his lawyers to withdraw the presidential poll petition he filed at the Supreme Court, challenging President Yoweri  Museveni's victory in the January 14 General Election.

