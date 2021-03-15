Bobi Wine arrested during protest over missing supporters

Ugandan musician-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine (C), greets supporters as he sets off on his campaign trail towards eastern Uganda, near Kayunga, on December 1, 2020.

Photo credit: Sumy Sadurni | AFP
  • The arrest comes hours after Mr Museveni warned Wine and members of his National Unity Platform (NUP) against causing chaos ahead of his swearing ceremony in May.

Ugandan politician Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has been arrested while leading a peaceful demonstration demanding the release of hundreds of his supporters who went missing after they were arrested during and after the January 14 election.

