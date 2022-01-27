Biden nominates John Godfrey as Sudan ambassador

Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with private sector CEOs in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 26, 2022.

By  Mawahib Abdallatif

Sudan Correspondent

Nation Media Group

US President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate John Godfrey as a full-time ambassador to Sudan, ending more than two decades of under-representation at its Mission in Khartoum.

