Bandits kill 32 persons in Northern Nigeria

Nigerian soldiers patrolling in the north of Borno state close to a Islamist extremist group Boko Haram former camp near Maiduguri. Over the weekend bandits attacked communities in northwest Kaduna state, killed scores and kidnapped several others, mainly women.

Photo credit: File | AFP
By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Bandits have invaded several communities in northern Nigeria, killed at least 32 people, abducted an unspecified number and burnt houses and vehicles, authorities confirmed.

