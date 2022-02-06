AU heads reverse decision to grant Israel observer status

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh addresses the 35th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on February 5, 2022. 

Photo credit: Courtesy | AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

The African Union said on Sunday February 6 it will not formally admit Israel as an observer state.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.